Deep fryer catches fire in Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A deep fryer sparked a fire in Appleton on Christmas Eve.

At 11:30 a.m., the Appleton Fire Department was called to W. Grant St. on the west side of town for a fire in an attached garage.

All occupants escaped without harm.

The Appleton Fire Department says it took crews about five minutes to put out the fire. Flame damage did not spread beyond the LP-fueled fryer. There was some smoke damage in the house.

The Appleton Fire Department reminds people to be safe when using deep fryers.

This is the second red bulb for the Keep the Wreath Green Campaign in Appleton. The campaign tracks fires during the holidays.

