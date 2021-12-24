Advertisement

Appleton teen says she doesn’t want Christmas presents, just donations for area pet shelters

While this is the first-holiday Madelynn has forgone the presents, her mom said it’s not out of character for Madelynn to think of others first.
While this is the first-holiday Madelynn has forgone the presents, her mom said it's not out of...
While this is the first-holiday Madelynn has forgone the presents, her mom said it's not out of character for Madelynn to think of others first.(WBAY)
By Kailin Schumacher
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - One Appleton teen said she wants nothing for Christmas but to help local animal shelters in need.

After constant questioning from family and friends about what she wanted for Christmas 14-year-old Madelynn Davis finally made up her mind, deciding the only gift she wanted was to help her local shelters and the furry friends who are often forgotten this time of year.

“I’ve just always loved animals and I love to volunteer and I saw a commercial that the humane society was low on their supplies. I’m like, I want to help,” she said. “So I decided I’ll just get gift cards and donations so I can go help up the dogs that need it to play.”

While this is the first-holiday Madelynn has forgone the presents, her mom said it’s not out of character for Madelynn to think of others first.

“She’s not doing it for the recognition. She’s doing it because she wants to do it and the right thing to do and, it makes her feel good. And who doesn’t want to feel good this time of year,” Becky Davis, Madelynn’s mom said.

So far Madelynn said her friends and family have supported her wishes, leaving her with lots of gift cards to spend after the holiday. She plans to visit her local shelter to donate sometime next week and encourages others to do the same if they want to help as well.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic crash
Woman and unborn child killed in crash near Weyauwega
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
For first time since last winter, Wisconsin reports statewide “Critically High” COVID-19 activity
Several crashes closed Interstate 94 in western Wisconsin Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021.
Icy roads lead to multiple crashes, road closures on I-94 Thursday
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts to throwing a fourth quarter touchdown...
3 Green Bay Packers named to Pro Bowl
Rico’s has been a chain in the Fox Valley for 15 years, opening its first location in Freedom...
Rico’s Family Restaurant permanently closes all locations

Latest News

“I have an expression, watch the pennies and the dollars will take care of themselves,” Green...
Out-of-state purchases still contribute to Wisconsin sales tax benefits
A deep fryer catches fire in Appleton. Dec. 24, 2021
Deep fryer catches fire in Appleton
December 24 noon forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Christmas forecast
Holiday shoppers choose local brick-and-mortar shops
Last-minute shoppers turn to local brick-and-mortar stores ahead of Christmas Day