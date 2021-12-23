Waupaca County delivers Xbox, money donations to family in need

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Christmas spirit is alive and well in Waupaca County.

The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office has collected $8,625 in donations for a family in need.

Earlier this month, Action 2 News reported on how the Sheriff’s Office made it a mission to help a family who was the victim of online fraud. A mother who recently lost her home to fire was trying to buy her son an Xbox for Christmas, but lost out to scammers.

Dep. Paul Hanneman was so touched by the family’s story, he wanted to do something to help make Christmas joyful for them this year. The family’s story was posted on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. The post explained their hardships, including the son’s mobile impairment, and the important role the new Xbox the teen was supposed to be getting for Christmas plays in his life.

On Dec. 23, Dep. Hanneman and Dep. Bryan Strosbusch delivered the donations to the family. They presented the family with a $6,671 check, gift cards, an Xbox, Xbox games, clothes, shoes, toiletries and a turkey for dinner.

“Everyone here at the Sheriff’s Office feel very humbled and blessed at the generosity of the donations from the community and county employees, and the timeframe in which this was achieved. There are no words to express our appreciation,” reads a statement from the Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.