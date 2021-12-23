Advertisement

WATCH: Maine state trooper saves elderly man in ditch

By Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VASSALBORO, Maine (Gray News) – Troopers in Maine found a man with Alzheimer’s in a ditch on the side of the road early Wednesday morning.

Police and troopers were responding to a report of an elderly man that had wandered away from home.

Authorities said troopers were able to get information from a town plow truck driver who saw a man walking in the area in the early morning hours during a storm.

They found the man lying in a ditch on the side of the road, suffering from severe hypothermia and frostbite.

Dashcam video shows Trooper Tyler Harrington carrying the 82-year-old man to safety, as he was unable to walk.

An ambulance took the man to the hospital where he is recovering from his injuries.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A video clip shot from a security camera was shared online, prompting animal abuse claims...
Dog trainer closes Black Creek business after video alleges abuse
COVID generic
Wisconsin reports first COVID-19 death in child under 10
Starkie Swenson
High Cliff remains identified as Starkie Swenson
The victims included four adults and three kids.
Authorities: Carbon monoxide killed 7 people in Minnesota home
Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, a 26-year-old truck driver, was convicted of vehicular homicide and...
Supporters rally for trucker sentenced to 110 years in crash

Latest News

A group of migrant families walk from the Rio Grande, the river separating the U.S. and Mexico...
US has reunited 100 children separated from parents under Trump administration
As millions of Americans take to the skies this holiday, the rapid spread of omicron variant...
Holidays during COVID wave: traveling, treatment and tests
People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
New Year’s Eve in Times Square still on, with smaller crowd
Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter was found guilty on two manslaughter counts in the...
Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright’s death
FILE - Vince Patton, a new Tesla owner, demonstrates on Dec. 8, 2021, on a closed course in...
Tesla to halt games on infotainment screens in moving cars