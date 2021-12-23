Steinhafels donates mattresses for kids to Sleep in Heavenly Peace

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Just in time for Christmas, 50 kids in the Green Bay area will get to sleep in heavenly peace. That’s also the name of the organization that builds beds and delivers them to local kids in need.

Wednesday, Sleep in Heavenly Peace received a donation of 50 mattresses from Steinhafels -- one for every king or queen size Dreams mattress the furniture store sold in the past two months.

The donation is helping the non-profit overcome price increases for materials, allowing it to deliver beds to more families.

“The need has also increased, too. There’s a lot of families out there. We see a lot of people now who were homeless during the summer time and they found their own apartment or house to live in, and they obviously don’t have any furniture,” Dan Vermeulen with Sleep in Heavenly Peace’s De Pere chapter told us. “These are kids that are sleeping on the floor, maybe on the couch, in a bed with another sibling, or in a bed with a parent. But they don’t have a bed of their own.”

The De Pere chapter started in February (we featured the organization in March). It’s already provided more than 260 beds, including 40 delivered this month, and it plans to build more than 400 beds next year.

“We just love to get involved. We were talking with Sleep in Heavenly Peace, we’re going to take our leadership team and get involved helping them build the frames for the beds and maybe even be able to be involved in delivering some of them,” Green Bay Steinhafels general manager Brad Cherney said.

“There’s a job for everybody, from standing to putting washers on bolts, packaging them up in packs of 20 so we’re ready to go when we do our deliveries so we actually assemble the beds in the house for the families and get to see the kids get on the bed and get their own bed for the first time,” Vermeulen said.

