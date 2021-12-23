Advertisement

A ROUND OF LIGHT SNOW THIS MORNING

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Cruz Medina
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 4:47 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Skies are starting out mostly cloudy this morning, and light snow showers will push through the area this morning. The timing of the snow is not ideal as it will be coming down during the morning commute making for hazardous travel. Most of us will see a dusting at the very least... on the higher end, a slushy 1-2″ is possible. Most of the snow will be out of the area by the mid afternoon.

Early on, temperatures will be below freezing, so snow is likely to stick on contact. By this afternoon, high temperatures should rise into the middle 30s with a light south wind. During the day on Christmas Eve there will be another opportunity for a light wintry mix. Although, with temperatures around 40° for a high, there’s likely to be more rain versus snow. But, in the morning when temperatures are still close to freezing, there may be some light icing on untreated roads.

The latest guidance still suggests a chance of snow on Christmas Day! This is looking like a rather light snowfall with the first flakes beginning to fly Saturday evening. That said, there may be some flurries around for the Packers-Browns game. Any accumulation looks to be under 1″ at this time. But, we are tracking a potentially stronger system for Sunday night into Monday. Continue to check back for updates, but it appears we may see several inches of accumulation from this one.

WIND FORECAST:

THURSDAY: SSE 5-10 MPH

FRIDAY: S 5-15+ MPH, GUSTS TO 25 MPH

TODAY: Snow showers... mainly early. A slushy 1-2″ possible. Late day clearing. HIGH: 34

TONIGHT: Steady temps. Mostly cloudy. LOW: 24

CHRISTMAS EVE: Cloudy and breezy with occasional light rain, possibly snow/mix NORTH. Mild. HIGH: 40 LOW: 28

CHRISTMAS DAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. Light evening snow showers possible. HIGH: 35 LOW: 22

SUNDAY: Early sun, then increasing clouds. Snow showers at NIGHT. HIGH: 32 LOW: 27

MONDAY: Cloudy and blustery with snow showers. Rain/mix SOUTH. HIGH: 35 LOW: 20

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with light snow developing . HIGH: 30 LOW: 18

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with occasional light snow or flurries. HIGH: 27

