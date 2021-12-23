Rico’s Family Restaurant permanently closes all locations

FOX VALLEY, Wis. (WBAY) - Just over a month after the death of Rico’s Family Restaurant’s owner Efrain “Rico” Carrasco, the restaurant announced its permanent closure to all three of its locations.

“So sorry for the inconvenience but, Rico’s is permanently closed,” read a notice posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page. “We cannot thank you enough for your continued support over the years.”

Anyone with questions was directed to email gorditocarrasco@gmail.com

Rico passed away overnight on Oct. 12, 2021.

“Last night, Rico entered Eternity and is now in the arms of the Lord. His impact on many of our lives is undeniable, and his words and actions will carry on in all of us as we live the love he shared with everyone around him,” the restaurant posted on Facebook.

The Freedom location’s Facebook page had posted that it was hiring waitstaff as recently as Dec. 11, making this closing a shock to community members including Leah Weborg and her kids

“They asked to get Rico’s for lunch today. They had no idea. So I had to break the news to them,” she said.

Rico’s has been a chain in the Fox Valley for 15 years, opening its first location in Freedom in 2006

Over time Rico added 5 locations. While the combined locks and Kaukauna stores closed in 2020, the Appleton and Wrightstown locations continued to run until recently.

“I was very shocked because it’s like such a huge thing in this town. Like, everybody goes there after church for breakfast and it’s just such a huge place. It’s been here my whole life for as long as I can remember. So it’s just crazy that just happened that suddenly,” Alex Martin, a bartender at Home Tavern in Freedom said.

Rico’s family did not wish to speak with Action 2 News. It’s unclear what will happen with the chain moving forward.

