Packers receivers with chance to help rewrite team record book

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - In all 43 different members of the Green Bay Packers caught touchdowns from Aaron Rodgers over the last 17 seasons. The next one would have a big part in the team’s history as Aaron Rodgers looks to pass Brett Favre for the franchise record.

Of course there’s a long list of players at Rodgers’ disposal this weekend when the Packers host Cleveland on Christmas Day. Someone in Green Bay’s wide receivers room could be the one that makes the historic catch.

“Yeah, I think any time catching a touchdown is obviously huge significant play in the game and everything. It means a lot to us individually. Of course to set the record would be pretty cool,” said wide receiver Allen Lazard.

“Everyone is ready to go catch it, if they’re the one that gets called on. Obviously it would be a special moment to be a part of that, but it’s not something we talk bout too much,” said wide receiver Davante Adams.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who caught the record tying touchdown, may not have the opportunity to haul in the record breaker. That’s after he was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list this week.

“I think it’s good that we’ve had to deal with some of the stuff we had to early on this year, because now we’re battle tested, callused a little bit. At this point so many different guys have gotten experience that maybe they wouldn’t have had,” said Adams.

Not having Valdes-Scantling as a deep threat will likely draw more attention to Adams. Not that there wasn’t enough already on the star wide receiver. Last week, Baltimore not only double teamed Adams, but at times assigned three players in their secondary to a player considered by many to be the best receiver in the NFL.

“The way you combat it is by finding the best way to get me into some open field, as far as the way we scheme. For me just capitalizing, continuing to run good routes, and just trying to get open as good as I can,” said Adams.

“It’s respect to Davante. I don’t think it’s demeaning to the rest of the guys, the other ten guys out there on the field. It lets you know how explosive Davante is, how powerful, how much of a game changer that guy is when the ball gets in his hands,” said Lazard.

