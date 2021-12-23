Packers’ Clark returns to practice

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers are close to getting one of the key members of their defense back on the field. That’s with defensive lineman Kenny Clark practicing for the first time since he was put on the COVID-19 reserve last week.

Clark missed the previous game against Baltimore due to virus protocols. In that game the Ravens rushed for 143 yards with quarterback Tyler Huntley accounting for more than half of that.

This week the Packers welcome the Browns to Lambeau Field on Christmas Day. Cleveland running back Nick Chubb is one of the premiere running backs in the NFL Chubb is averaging 83 yards per game this season. That includes a 91 yard, one touchdown performance against the Raiders on Monday.

Green Bay will have one player remaining on the COVID-19 reserve list, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, once Clark is officially removed.

