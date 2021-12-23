Advertisement

Packers’ Clark returns to practice

Defensive lineman (97) Kenny Clark of the Green Bay Packers lines up against the Arizona...
Defensive lineman (97) Kenny Clark of the Green Bay Packers lines up against the Arizona Cardinals in an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. The Packers won 24-21. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)(Jeff Lewis | AP)
By Eric Boynton
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 1:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers are close to getting one of the key members of their defense back on the field. That’s with defensive lineman Kenny Clark practicing for the first time since he was put on the COVID-19 reserve last week.

Clark missed the previous game against Baltimore due to virus protocols. In that game the Ravens rushed for 143 yards with quarterback Tyler Huntley accounting for more than half of that.

This week the Packers welcome the Browns to Lambeau Field on Christmas Day. Cleveland running back Nick Chubb is one of the premiere running backs in the NFL Chubb is averaging 83 yards per game this season. That includes a 91 yard, one touchdown performance against the Raiders on Monday.

Green Bay will have one player remaining on the COVID-19 reserve list, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, once Clark is officially removed.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A video clip shot from a security camera was shared online, prompting animal abuse claims...
Dog trainer closes Black Creek business after video alleges abuse
COVID generic
Wisconsin reports first COVID-19 death in child under 10
Starkie Swenson
High Cliff remains identified as Starkie Swenson
The victims included four adults and three kids.
Authorities: Carbon monoxide killed 7 people in Minnesota home
Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, a 26-year-old truck driver, was convicted of vehicular homicide and...
Supporters rally for trucker sentenced to 110 years in crash

Latest News

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts to throwing a fourth quarter touchdown...
3 Green Bay Packers named to Pro Bowl
Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams hands the ball to quarterback Aaron Rodgers after catching a...
Packers receivers with chance to help rewrite team record book
Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen (0) carries the ball during the second half of an NCAA...
Badgers’ Allen named Freshman of the Year finalist
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) celebrates after catching a...
Packers place Marquez Valdez-Scantling on reserve/Covid-19 list