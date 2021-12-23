Advertisement

At least 4 injured in fire at ExxonMobil facility in Texas

By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 4:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAYTOWN, Texas (Gray News) - A major fire at an ExxonMobil facility in Baytown, Texas, has left at least four people injured, according to the sheriff’s office.

ExxonMobil’s Baytown facility posted to Twitter saying a fire occurred at the location around 1 a.m. local time Thursday.

In tweets of his own, Harris County Sheriff’s Ed Gonzalez said initial reports indicate some type of explosion occurred inside the facility. Four people were taken to hospitals, three by LifeFlight and one by ambulance.

No fatalities have been reported, according to the sheriff’s office. There have so far been no orders to evacuate or shelter-in-place.

Baytown is located about 30 miles east of Houston.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A video clip shot from a security camera was shared online, prompting animal abuse claims...
Dog trainer closes Black Creek business after video alleges abuse
COVID generic
Wisconsin reports first COVID-19 death in child under 10
Starkie Swenson
High Cliff remains identified as Starkie Swenson
The victims included four adults and three kids.
Authorities: Carbon monoxide killed 7 people in Minnesota home
Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, a 26-year-old truck driver, was convicted of vehicular homicide and...
District attorney asks court to reconsider 110-year sentence for trucker

Latest News

Kim Potter, on trial in the killing of Daunte Wright, talks about the traffic stop that led to...
Potter jury to return Thursday for 4th day of deliberations
Joey Casias was a 38-year-old UPS driver and father of three. He is being remembered as a...
Father fatally shot trying to stop burglar breaking into neighbor’s car
The shooting happened after a group of neighbors saw the suspected burglar, chased him down and...
Police searching for burglary suspect accused of shooting Calif. father
While some research suggests the omicron variant causes less severe illness than the delta...
Fauci: Data shows omicron variant could be less severe than delta
A major fire occurred at an ExxonMobil facility in Baytown, Texas.
RAW: Fire burns at ExxonMobil facility in Baytown, Texas