More than 100 vehicles involved in interstate pile-up

Icy conditions and multiple crashes closed a part of I-94 in western Wisconsin on Thursday,...
Icy conditions and multiple crashes closed a part of I-94 in western Wisconsin on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021.(Wisconsin Department of Transportation)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OSSEO, Wis. (AP) - Authorities in western Wisconsin are trying to sort out a massive crash on Interstate 94.

WITI-TV reported the crash occurred Thursday morning in Jackson County south of Osseo. More than 100 vehicles were involved.

Messages with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol weren’t immediately returned.

Jackson County Emergency Management Director Kristina Page said she didn’t have any information but said she expected the State Patrol to issue a news release soon.

The State Patrol’s Eau Claire post tweeted early Thursday morning that freezing rain had left roads icy and hazardous.

