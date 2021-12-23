Advertisement

MILD CHRISTMAS EVE... LIGHT SNOW CHRISTMAS DAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By David Ernst
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Skies may clear for a time this evening, but clouds will fill back in overnight. Areas of fog could also develop. As temperatures slip into the upper teens to mid 20s, that may lead to a light glaze of ice forming on untreated roads and sidewalks.

During the day on Christmas Eve it will be breezy but mild. A south wind could gust to 25 mph allowing highs to push to near 40 degrees. As a weak weather disturbance passes by, spotty light rain is possible throughout the day. There may also be some snow/sleet mixed in NORTH. Most of that activity will clear out by the evening.

Another round of light snow should arrive late on Christmas Day. It is possible the first flakes begin to fly during the Packers-Browns game. But, steadier snow likely holds off until the game is over. Any accumulation looks to be under 1″ at this time. Highs will be in the middle 30s with mostly cloudy skies; lows fall into the lower 20s at night.

We are also tracking a stronger system for Sunday evening into Monday. We should begin Sunday with some sunshine, but skies will quickly turn overcast. Much of the day will be dry, but snow showers should move in during the evening. The snow could be heavy at times overnight into Monday. Totals are still a bit up in the air with this system, however... as we’ll get into some rain/mix with warmer temperatures on Monday. Continue to check back for updates, especially if you have travel plans early next week. It appears we may be in for another rain-snow mixed system on Tuesday.

WIND FORECAST:

FRIDAY: S 5-15 MPH, GUSTS TO 25 MPH

SATURDAY: N 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: Clear sky early, more clouds late. Areas of fog could lead to ice on untreated surfaces. LOW: 24

CHRISTMAS EVE: Cloudy and breezy with occasional light rain, possibly snow/mix NORTH. Mild. HIGH: 40 LOW: 30

CHRISTMAS DAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. Light evening snow showers possible. HIGH: 35 LOW: 22

SUNDAY: Early sun, then turning overcast. Evening snow showers. HIGH: 32 LOW: 29

MONDAY: Cloudy and blustery with snow showers NORTH, rain/mix SOUTH. HIGH: 36 LOW: 20

TUESDAY: Cloudy with an afternoon rain-snow mix developing. Blustery. HIGH: 30 LOW: 22

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with lingering flakes. HIGH: 32 LOW: 9

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, colder, and blustery. Harsh chills. HIGH: 20

