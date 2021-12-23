Advertisement

Man arrested for threating violence at Kewaunee County Cellcom store

By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 48-year-old man was arrested after threatening violence against a Cellcom store Thursday, according to the Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect was identified as David Riemer of Kewaunee. He was arrested on a charge of Disorderly Conduct.

At about 10:55 a.m., the Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the store located at 125 Commerce Street in the Village of Luxemburg. The caller said there was a man in the building who had “made threats of violence involving a weapon towards those in the building at the time.”

As deputies and officers responded to the scene, they learned that the man had left the business in a vehicle. Riemer was found a short time later.

The Sheriff’s Office says the threat was verbal and Riemer never showed a weapon.

