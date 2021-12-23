Lieutenant dedicated 35 years serving as original member on Brown County’s Bomb Squad

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A long time member of the Brown County Sheriff’s Office and original member of the County’s Bomb Squad will be retiring after working his last Packers game on Christmas Day.

After 35 years serving the community, 31 of those with the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Bomb Squad Commander Lieutenant Chris Knurr is hanging is hat up.

Knurr is an original member of the Brown-Outagamie County Bomb Squad that was formed back in 1999. At that time, the only other Bomb Squad was in Milwaukee.

Knurr says the highlight of his career has been working with the squad, “Luckily enough I was one of the first two to be on the squad. The other officer was terry Hammond from Outagamie County, so we were the first two bomb techs in Brown and Outagamie County and from then on it’s just been a learning experience, it’s been part of what drives me to come to work. I just love anything about the bomb squad, all the aspects, all the information, the schooling that you get, so that’s kind of what’s been keeping me going.”

He recalls on moment while on the squad, when a suspicious package wrapped in a black garbage bag arrived from overseas in Appleton at a stamp business.

“I decided I was going to cut the bag open to gain access to the package, to see how I could access the package. Just as I pulled my knife out, and here I’m in the full bomb suit, and I was kneeling down because it was between two desks, and just as my knife touches the bag, the phone next to my rings. And oh my gosh, I was running so fast up those stairs in my bomb suit, and then finally I realized oh my gosh that was just the phone that rang,” said Knurr.

Knurr says he got into law enforcement in the first place because he enjoys helping people and will miss the workplace camaraderie.

”I love everybody here, it’s a great place to work, the work environment’s awesome. I have to say we’re lucky not only in Northeast Wisconsin, but Wisconsin itself that people do back law enforcement and I’ve never had anything but positive interactions with people,” said Knurr.

Knurr also works special detail at Packers games, and for the last few years, he’s been the field supervisor for visiting teams at Lambeau.

“It’s kind of a behind the scenes thing that nobody really knows about, or wants to know about, but we’re almost 100% confident that when you walk in there you’re going to be safe,” said Knurr.

On Saturday, his career will end after he escorts the Brown’s team to and from Lambeau Field.

“It’s going to be surreal, I don’t know I’ll probably shed a few tears, but it’s going to be hard I’m thinking just to walk away from it,” said Knurr.

Knurr has committed his career to the Patrol Division, taken on extra duties as a SWAT member, and has been an instructor in almost every field at Brown County Sheriff’s Office. He says in the future, he would like to continue to teach and lead.

“I love teaching that to other officers, I like seeing their eyes light up when they grasp the knowledge or the techniques that they need to keep themselves safe and keep others safe,” said Knurr.

