Icy roads lead to multiple crashes, road closures on I-94 Thursday

JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is reporting no one is hurt or killed in Thursday morning’s crashes on Interstate 94 in western Wisconsin.

Additionally, the DOT said crashes in Dunn, Eau Claire and Buffalo counties causing road closures Thursday morning have been cleared. I-94 remains closed in Jackson County from Osseo in Trempealeau County to Black River Falls in both directions.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers tweeted that there are dangerous road conditions across Wisconsin Thursday morning, writing “Please be safe and take good care if you’re traveling today.”

Folks, there are some dangerous road conditions out there, including in western Wisconsin where we’ve had accidents this morning. Please be safe and take good care if you’re traveling today. https://t.co/SagzoeeHJH — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) December 23, 2021

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation and Wisconsin State Patrol say Thursday morning’s Interstate 94 closures will be a ‘long-duration closure.’

In a release, the State Patrol said that a crash involving multiple vehicles at 5:45 a.m. happened near mile marker 96, or between Osseo and Northfield.

A semi trailer was on fire in the median of the Interstate with two vehicles trapped underneath when the State Patrol arrived. Several other crashes and run-offs happened nearby. The passengers of all vehicles were taken by bus to a safe location, according to the State Patrol. No injuries or deaths have been reported. The State Patrol said that freezing rain caused icy road conditions from Menomonie to Black River Falls, with emergency services responding to multiple crashes, run-offs, and jackknifed semis.

I-94 remains closed in both directions as of 10 a.m. Thursday from Osseo to Black River Falls. I-94 eastbound is closed from Highway 37 to Highway 93 in Eau Claire County in a separate crash.

All lanes of I-94 eastbound and westbound are closed between Black River Falls and Osseo due to multiple crashes. Eastbound I-94 is closed at US 10 and westbound I-94 is closed at US highway 12. This is expected to be a long duration closure. Motorists should take alternate routes to avoid delays.

OSSEO, Wis. (WEAU) - Interstate 94 is closed from Osseo to Black River Falls due to multiple crashes and icy roads Thursday morning, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.

The State Patrol said they can’t put a number on the total amount of incidents because it is an active situation.

An extension of an early-morning closure on I-94 was made at 9:09 a.m. The freeway is closed eastbound from Highway 10 in Osseo to Highway 95 in Hixton. Westbound, it is closed from Highway 12/27 in Black River Falls to County Highway HH in Foster, per the Wisconsin Department of Transportation as of 9:30 a.m.

A jackknifed semi closed I-94 eastbound from Highway 37 to Highway 93 south of Eau Claire at 9:39 a.m.

A jackknifed semi closed eastbound Interstate 94 south of Eau Claire, Wis. from Highway 37 to Highway 93 on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. (Wisconsin Department of Transportation)

The State Patrol said it will take quite a bit of time to clear the Interstate due to the number of crashes. The Wisconsin DOT has each closure estimated at taking over two hours to clear.

Update: EB I-94 is closed from US 10 at Osseo to WIS 95 in Hixton. WB is closed from County HH at Foster to US 12/WIS 27 at Black River Falls. pic.twitter.com/FZRUMnLE4t — WisDOT Northwest Region (@WisDOTnorthwest) December 23, 2021

A video from someone at the scene at the time of one of the crashes shows a semi catching on fire during the crash.

***CAUTION: THIS VIDEO HAS STRONG LANGUAGE***

JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Interstate 94 is impassable from Osseo to Northfield in west-central Wisconsin Thursday morning, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.

According to Wis. State Patrol Sgt. Sean Berkowitch, multiple crashes and icy conditions have closed I-94 from Osseo in Trempealeau County to Northfield in Jackson County.

Traffic is being rerouted both eastbound and westbound. Berkowitch said that vehicles can’t get up the hills on that stretch of I-94, causing several vehicles to be stuck. Additionally, State Patrol and other first responders were working on four or five active crashes and one semi fire as of 7:15 a.m. The State Patrol posted on Facebook and Twitter that they are investigating a number of crashes and run-offs as a result of icy roads, and said that the number of vehicles involved is not 100, but that there are “a lot of cars, a lot of semis” involved as of 8 a.m.

The detours for eastbound traffic is to exit at Highway 10 in Osseo, go south on Highway 53, and eastbound on Highway 121 back onto I-94. For westbound traffic, they would follow the reverse of those directions. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation closed I-94 at 6:55 a.m. Thursday.

Travel advisory: Segments of multiple highways south of US 8 in the NWR, including I-94, US 63, US 53, US 10, WIS 35 and WIS 29 are ice covered. If you have to travel, know before you go. Check https://t.co/iIwhVK5fHy for road conditions, buckle up and slow down. pic.twitter.com/5Nd9iQ89DS — WisDOT Northwest Region (@WisDOTnorthwest) December 23, 2021

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement saying that all roads in the county are ice covered and slippery and asked people to stay home and limit travel. The Chippewa Falls Police Department reported Thursday morning they were working on several slide-offs and crashes, especially along the county’s two major highways, Highway 29 and Highway 53.

According to the Wis. DOT, ice-covered conditions were present on every major roadway in west-central Wisconsin, including Highways 8, 10, 29, 35, 53, 63, and Interstate 94 as of 8:30 a.m.

A crash closed Highway 25 south of Durand in both directions as of 7:14 a.m. Thursday, according to the Wis. DOT and Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office. This crash was caused by a log truck rolling over. Another crash on I-94 was reported west of Menomonie near the Knapp hill, closing the left lane eastbound at 9:01 a.m.

The Jackson County Emergency Dispatch Center would like to report that all primary and secondary roads in our county are ice covered and slippery. We would like to remind everyone, if at all possible, for your safety please stay home and limit travel as needed.

**Slow Down and Drive Safe** With the rain and sleet road conditions are extremely slippery. Officers are out assisting... Posted by Chippewa Falls Police Department on Thursday, December 23, 2021

***UPDATE 12/23/21 9:26am*** I-94 is closed between exits 88 eastbound (Osseo) and 115 westbound (Black River Falls) due... Posted by Wisconsin State Patrol on Thursday, December 23, 2021

I-94 East and West CLOSED from US 10 to beyond US 10 because of a crash. Last Updated 12/23/21, 6:55 AM. Check 511 WI for updates. Posted by Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, December 23, 2021

A multi-vehicle crash closed portions of Interstate 94 in western Wisconsin on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. (Wisconsin Department of Transportation)

Icy conditions and multiple crashes closed a part of I-94 in western Wisconsin on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. (Wisconsin Department of Transportation)

Alert | JACKSON Co | Crash | I-94 EB/WB | MILE MARKER 098 | All Lanes Blocked (Both Directions) | https://t.co/tYLOLcVAKG — 511 Wisconsin (@511WI) December 23, 2021

