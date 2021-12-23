Hospitals united in message to fight COVID-19

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - More warnings from local doctors about COVID-19 now that Wisconsin confirmed the first virus death of someone under age 10. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services didn’t provide details about where the child died or anything else about them.

Wisconsinites are hearing a unified message from the people taking care of our communities.

“The health systems, especially here in Wisconsin are close to their breaking point,” Dr. Jeff Pothof, U.W.-Health chief quality officer and emergency medicine physician, said.

“Our emergency rooms are completely full. A lot of the patients are now getting admitted to the emergency room itself because they don’t have any beds available on the floors,” ThedaCare president/CEO Dr. Imran Andrabi said.

“We are currently turning away over 100 referrals a week from hospitals and facilities that need our help,” Dr. William Melms, chief medical officer for the Marshfield Clinic Health System, said.

It’s help they desperately want to provide.

“We could prevent this by closing our E.R. to ambulance traffic, but I have directed all 9 of our hospitals that that is not an option. I will speak for all, that everyone understands their responsibilities and doing what they can,” Melms said.

But that, too, has a limit.

“Whether vaccinated or unvaccinated, it becomes a problem for everyone. That becomes a problem for me. It becomes a problem for you because if you get so sick that you need to be hospitalized there may not be a hospital bed for you no matter what the condition is that requires hospitalization,” said Pothof.

If those experiences don’t encourage people to get vaccinated or recommit to COVID mitigation efforts, Dr. Andrabi says the news of the first COVID-19 death in a young child should.

“Somebody under the age of 10, if that’s not a reason to think about this, I’m not sure what a reason looks like,” said Andrabi. “The only way we actually are successful is when we are all in this together.”

That message was loud and clear in an open “Letter to the Community” signed by all four Green Bay hospitals. It pleads with the public to get vaccinated, get a booster shot, get tested, and wear a mask.

“Masking is critically important in the next 45 to 50 days,” Andrabi said. “If we do this and do it well, we can protect a lot of people and save a lot of lives.”

“Although recommendations are the same, we want you to hear them differently. People are turned away from hospital transfers when they need higher levels of care. This is not normal and not acceptable,” Dr. Ryan Westergaard of the DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases said.

