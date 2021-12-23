Advertisement

Green Bay buying equipment to keep vehicles out of crowded events


The City of Green Bay is purchasing two beam gates that can be raised and lowered, allowing certain vehicles through, but keeping others out of large crowded areas.(Meridian Rapid Defense Group)
By Sarah Thomsen
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The tragedy at the Waukesha Christmas parade in November is prompting Green Bay city officials to look at more ways to keep people in large outdoor crowds safe.

Six people died and dozens were injured when a man broke through a barricade and drove through the parade route, hitting participants and spectators.

Green Bay city leaders are now looking for ways to add more specialized equipment to improve safety at large outdoor gatherings.

It’s something they started thinking about years ago.

In July of 2016, a man drove a large cargo truck through crowds celebrating Bastille Day in Nice, France, killing 86 and injuring hundreds.

That incident made Green Bay Police ask what they could do to prevent something similar here.

A few months later, that same year, a truck was deliberately driven through a Christmas market in Berlin, Germany, killing 12 and injuring dozens.

“So we really started picking up steam, and looking at, let’s try and do some vehicle mitigation in Green Bay, and the city had the forethought of, you know what, you’re right. We need to do something and be able to purchase the barriers that we have now,” explains Commander Paul Ebel, who helped start the project back then.

In 2018, the city bonded for $400,000 to buy 24 vehicle barriers from Meridian, a company that makes steel barriers designed to abruptly stop a vehicle travelling at speeds of 30 miles per hour.

“Whether it’s someone that’s intoxicated or someone that intentionally tries to penetrate that event with a vehicle, these barriers are there to protect our events,” explains Ebel.

The city deploys them wherever there are large crowds, including at Packers games, farmers’ markets, celebrations like the Fourth of July or Artstreet and at marathons or other big races.

“They’re used worldwide. Australia has a bunch of them; 450 will be used in Pasadena on January 1st for the Rose Bowl Parade,” says Ebel.

After a 39-year old man created panic and chaos at the Waukesha Christmas parade in November, city officials again began looking at ways to improve safety.

Tuesday night, the Green Bay City Council approved using remaining funds from that 2018 allotment to purchase two beam gates.

They’re meant to create another layer of safety and security at big outdoor gatherings to keep unwanted vehicles out, but they also allow vehicles in.

“You’re able to put this gate out on, say, the farmer’s market, and allow vehicles in and out, so whether it’s a rescue squad, fire truck, or police officers or even the vendors coming in to set up, we’ll be able to have them access that area very easily,” says Ebel.

The city may look at purchasing additional, similar equipment in the future.

