Free accelerator program helping minority, women and veteran-owned startups

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Blueprint Green Bay is a free, 12-week accelerator program with the Greater Green Bay Chamber aimed to help minorities, women and veterans hoping to start a business in northeast Wisconsin.

The program selects six businesses to help with technology training, creative marketing techniques and grant funding. After the 12 weeks, business owners have a pitch night in front of the program’s sponsors and local entrepreneurs.

Nicole Tilot is the owner of AppEase, an online business that streamlines the underwriting process for life disability and long term care insurance applications. Tilot was part of the first cohort with the program that started in the Fall. She now uses a space called Urban Hub in Green Bay downtown that’s also a part of the Chamber to work on her business.

“Doing it alone is hard! So there’s a really great opportunity to be able to partner up and work with people who have experience,” said Tilot.

More business owners can apply to be a apart of the second cohort. The application will go online January 3rd on the Greater Green Bay Chamber’s website.

The Urban Hub Community Manager, Lamarr Banks, said the program does not take equity from the businesses like other accelerator programs do.

The program started in Milwaukee with the Young Enterprising Society. It’s now expanded to the northeast Wisconsin area. If the program shows it helps businesses succeed, Banks hopes it could be offered every year for a few years.

