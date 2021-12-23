Advertisement

Free accelerator program helping minority, women and veteran-owned startups

Urban Hub is a space in Downtown Green Bay where startups can set up shop.
Urban Hub is a space in Downtown Green Bay where startups can set up shop.(WBAY)
By Casey Torres
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Blueprint Green Bay is a free, 12-week accelerator program with the Greater Green Bay Chamber aimed to help minorities, women and veterans hoping to start a business in northeast Wisconsin.

The program selects six businesses to help with technology training, creative marketing techniques and grant funding. After the 12 weeks, business owners have a pitch night in front of the program’s sponsors and local entrepreneurs.

Nicole Tilot is the owner of AppEase, an online business that streamlines the underwriting process for life disability and long term care insurance applications. Tilot was part of the first cohort with the program that started in the Fall. She now uses a space called Urban Hub in Green Bay downtown that’s also a part of the Chamber to work on her business.

“Doing it alone is hard! So there’s a really great opportunity to be able to partner up and work with people who have experience,” said Tilot.

More business owners can apply to be a apart of the second cohort. The application will go online January 3rd on the Greater Green Bay Chamber’s website.

The Urban Hub Community Manager, Lamarr Banks, said the program does not take equity from the businesses like other accelerator programs do.

The program started in Milwaukee with the Young Enterprising Society. It’s now expanded to the northeast Wisconsin area. If the program shows it helps businesses succeed, Banks hopes it could be offered every year for a few years.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A video clip shot from a security camera was shared online, prompting animal abuse claims...
Dog trainer closes Black Creek business after video alleges abuse
Composed of 500 pieces it includes everything from snow, to buildings, trees, lights, trains,...
Little Chute family puts up their three-seasons room Christmas village for the last time
Madelyn Allen, 19, had been missing for days from her dorm at Snow College in Utah....
Missing college student found in man’s basement in Utah
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 82 deaths reported; 8.4M vaccine doses delivered
Tammy Elliott and Dr Rai
Dr. Rai talks omicron’s rapid spread, hospital situation, testing for holidays

Latest News

A FedEx truck involved in an accident still had all of its undelivered packages inside
DEBRIEF: Tow truck driver saves Christmas
The City of Green Bay is purchasing two beam gates that can be raised and lowered, allowing...
Green Bay buying equipment to keep vehicles out of crowded events
When Dan Theimer, the owner of Gracy’s Auto Body reached out to the van’s company about the...
Tow truck driver saves Christmas by delivering forgotten packages in Little Chute
Green Bay Startup Hub for new businesses
DEBRIEF: Free help for minorities, women, vets to start a business