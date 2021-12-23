Fond du Lac mother found guilty in 2018 death of baby

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Fond du Lac woman has been found guilty in the 2018 death of her baby.

On Dec. 23, Shauntina Fuller-Pankey, 28, entered an Alford plea, meaning she does not admit she is guilty, but admits there could be enough evidence for a jury to find her guilty at trial. A judge found her guilty of First Degree Reckless Homicide. Charges of Child Abuse Causing Great Bodily Harm and Resisting/Obstructing an Officer were dismissed but read into the record.

Fuller-Pankey faces up to 40 years in prison and 25 years extended supervision at sentencing, which is scheduled for March 15, 2022.

On June 25, 2018, Fond du Lac Police responded to an ambulance call at a residence on E. Merrill Ave. A two-month-old child had stopped breathing and she was rushed to the hospital where she died. The child had a “massive” skull fracture.

An emergency room doctor told investigators “he has never seen fracture like this in 25 years.” The doctor said was was not accidental in nature. He told the detective “he has only seen one other fracture like this and that it was a kid being driven into a concrete barrier.”

An autopsy found that the child had “numerous skull fractures” and “several large areas of hemorrhage” under her scalp. The cause of death was ruled to be blunt force trauma to the head.

According to the complaint, phone records showed Shauntina had searched for “my infant died” and made several searches for autopsy reports and results and the Fond du Lac County Medical Examiner.

Shauntina moved to Milwaukee. Fond du Lac investigators traveled there on Jan. 9, 2020, to interview Shauntina again. She initially denied harming her daughter, saying she didn’t “do anything on purpose.” Later in the interview, she stated that she hit the child’s head. She claimed it was a “bump on the door.”

Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney says the case was difficult to prosecute due to the actions of a former Fond du Lac Police Department detective, who was not named.

A special master was appointed to review the former detective’s personal records and found “significant materials” that impacted the prosecution:

Circumstances of the criminal referral related to mishandling of evidence and improper use of the TIME System,

Racial Bias,

Misogynistic content,

Mishandling of evidence,

Failure to turn over evidence/discovery directly related to this case, and

Other issues and circumstances related to the credibility of this former detective.

“Despite the Brady/Giglio issues of one former investigator, the City of Fond du Lac Police Department and their investigators worked tirelessly for years in an effort to obtain justice for this this little girl and I’m proud of their work and the prosecution team’s effort, which all helped secure this conviction and some measure of justice for our 2 ½ month old victim that would have been 3 years old,” said Tony.

Fond du Lac Police Chief Aaron Goldstein said, “Our criminal justice system is built on trust and our Police Officers are key piece of that system. Our community deserves the highest standards of integrity and trustworthiness from the officers that serve them and the Fond du Lac Police Department views the public’s trust as sacred. Our department is committed to upholding that trust along with our core values to build and maintain trust in our community through a culture of understanding, caring, compassion, and professionalism. I am grateful that the District Attorney’s Office was able to provide accountability for this crime and justice for our 2 ½ month old baby that was killed by her mother.”

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.