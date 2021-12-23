For first time since last winter, Wisconsin reports statewide “Critically High” COVID-19 activity

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – For the first time since winter of 2020, Wisconsin’s statewide COVID-19 activity is “Critically High.”

The state announced Thursday that it added 3,511 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 29 new deaths. The seven-day death average is 41.

COVID-19 activity is Critically High in 39 counties and Very High in 33 counties.

Several counties in the WBAY area are in the Critically High Category. That includes Oconto, Brown, Outagamie, Door, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Winnebago, Calumet, Waushara, Green Lake, Fond du Lac, and Sheboygan.

The categorization means there is there is a critically high burden of the number of cases per 100,000 people.

New deaths were reported Thursday in Brown, Calumet, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Shawano and Waupaca.

Numbers show just shy of 58 percent of the population have completed their vaccine series.

The state says 61.7 percent of residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 57.9 percent have completed their vaccine series.

THURSDAY’S VACCINATIONS BY AGE GROUP (and change since last report)

5 to 11: 19.8% received vaccine (+0.2)/13.6% completed vaccinations (+0.3)

12 to 17: 56.5% received vaccine (+0.1)/51.8% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

18 to 24: 56.2% received vaccine (+0.1)/51.3% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

25 to 34: 60.8% received vaccine (+0.0)/56.4% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

35 to 44: 66.8% received vaccine (+0.1)/63.1% completed vaccinations (-0.1)

45 to 54: 69.6% received vaccine (+0.0)/66.6% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

55 to 64: 76.6% received vaccine (+0.0)/73.8% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

65 and up: 85.3% received vaccine (+0.0)/82.0% completed vaccinations (-0.1)

Wisconsin is still on pace to reach a grim milestone of 10,000 COVID-19 deaths by the end of the year. The cumulative total reached 9,862 on Thursday with 29 deaths

THURSDAY’S VACCINATIONS BY COUNTY POPULATION (and change since last report)

County (Population)

(Health region) % of population

with at least 1 dose % of population

completed series Brown (264,542) (NE) 62.9% (+0.1) 59.6% (+0.1) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 54.9% 52.2% Dodge (87,839) 50.3% (+0.1) 47.7% (+0.1) Door (27,668) (NE) 76.6% 71.9% Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 53.5% 50.7% Forest (9,004) 50.6% (+0.1) 47.9% Florence (4,295) (NE) 49.1 47.0% (+0.1) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 55.5% (+0.2) 52.4% (+0.1) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 51.0% 49.1% Langlade (19,189) 52.4% 49.9% Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 58.3% (+0.1) 55.6% (+0.1) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 51.3% (+0.1) 48.6% Menominee (4,556) (FV) 78.4% (+0.1) 73.8% Oconto (37,930) (NE) 51.1% (+0.1) 48.8% (+0.1) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 61.7% 58.4% Shawano (40,899) (FV) 46.1% 44.0% (+0.1) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 60.3% (+0.1) 57.1% (-0.1) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 53.8% (+0.1) 51.2% (+0.1) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 44.6% (+0.1) 42.3% (+0.1) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 60.0% (+0.1) 56.5% (+0.1) NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 286,430 (60.5%, +0.1) 271,768 (57.4% +0.1) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 318,073 (57.8%) 300,868 (54.7%) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,596,062 (61.7%, +0.1) 3,379584 (57.9%)

THURSDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (boldface indicates change in cases or deaths since the last report) **

Brown – 49,044 cases (+278) (304 deaths)(+1)

Calumet – 8,597 cases (+34) (76 deaths)(+1)

Dickinson (Mich.)* - 3,622 cases (+26) (74 deaths)

Dodge – 17,835 cases (+98) (229 deaths) (+10)

Door – 4,330 cases (+19) (41 deaths)

Florence - 619 cases (15 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 20,279 cases (+92) (178 deaths)(+1)

Forest - 1,726 cases (-1) (36 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)* - 1,867 cases (+7) (33 deaths)

Green Lake - 3,013 cases (+14) (39 deaths) (+1)

Iron (Mich.)* – 1,654 cases (+9) (57 deaths)

Kewaunee – 3,532 cases (+12) (35 deaths)

Langlade - 3,545 cases (+10) (50 deaths) (+1)

Manitowoc – 12,431 cases (+111) (107 deaths)

Marinette - 7,286 cases (+38) (82 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)* - 3,040 cases (+10) (52 deaths)

Menominee – 1,018 cases (11 deaths)

Oconto – 7,027 cases (72 deaths) (+1)

Outagamie – 30,589 cases (+136) (273 deaths)

Shawano – 7,193 cases (+37) (91 deaths)(+2)

Sheboygan – 20,737 cases (+4) (182 deaths)

Waupaca – 8,290 cases (+36) (165 deaths) (+1)

Waushara – 3,564 cases (+10) (57 deaths)

Winnebago – 28,729 cases (+139) (271 deaths)

* You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publishes updates Mondays through Fridays. Michigan Department of Health updates information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

