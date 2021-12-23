Family moves into new Habitat home in Neenah

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - A big Christmas wish is being fulfilled for a Neenah family who’s been hoping for a home since coming to Wisconsin.

Juan Ornela and Joanna Ayala moved from Texas to Wisconsin in 2018 with their three kids. Before Wednesday they were living in an apartment, but Ornela said it was crowded, so they decided to reach out for help.

That’s when Habitat for Humanity stepped in, and with the hard work of the family and volunteers they were able to move into their new home just in time for the holidays.

“The program is real good. It works real good. So me and my wife talked about it, and we go, ‘What do you think about it?’ so we gave it a try. And now we’re here. Thank God that we’re here now, you know?” Ornela said.

One of the things the family is really looking forward to is having their own yard.

Each child will also have their own room.

