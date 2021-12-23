Doctors share advice on setting COVID rules for family gatherings

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A strong reminder from doctors in anticipation of this holiday weekend about how to set ground rules before Christmas or New Year’s Eve.

“If you’re unvaccinated, or if you come from a family where not everyone is on the same page around getting vaccinated, I’d hate to tell you but the guidance is not much different than it was last year,” Dr. Jeff Pothof, UW Health chief quality officer, shared.

As we’ve repeatedly reported, doctors say COVID-19 vaccines are the biggest difference compared to our 2020 celebrations. The recent rapid takeover of the omicron variant in the United States though has health officials concerned about expected surges in cases and therefore hospitalizations in the new year.

Taking preventive steps now could help save lives in the future.

“If I was a grandma or grandpa, I would set the rule that anybody that is not vaccinated will not come to my house,” director of pulmonary medicine at Aurora BayCare Medical Center, Dr. Raul Mendoza, emphasized. “Even if they have a previous COVID infection. We need to remember that there is the potential of re-infection and particularly for those who acquired the infection last year.”

Rapid testing if you have COVID or flu symptoms like a runny nose or cough can also help give family members reassurance.

This week, Prevea president Dr. Ashok Rai told Action 2 News about the value of taking multiple rapid tests before traveling because a positive test could come days after exposure.

While not 100% effective, doctors emphasized getting vaccinated against the flu and COVID-19 is still the best way to protect yourself, your friends, and your family, before it’s too late.

In the UW Health intensive care unit, “you walk by and you can see the people who are fighting their battle against COVID,” Dr. Pothof described. “When you see it with your own eyes, it just completely changes your perspective. There is no way that anyone who walked through our intensive care unit and saw these patients, what they’re going through, and what their families are going through would scoff at getting a vaccine to prevent that from happening. It becomes an absolute no-brainer.“

However, doctors say that if your family is fully vaccinated and if eligible, boosted, there’s reassurance that you will be significantly more protected than if you didn’t have the shots.

“If I was the one hosting, that would the rule: nobody that doesn’t have the vaccine can come to my house today,” Dr. Mendoza highlighted.

“Gathering indoors without masks in reasonable numbers 10 folks or something like that is probably a pretty safe activity this time around,” Dr. Pothof said. “The vaccines are extremely protective, not 100%, it’s not like we never see a breakthrough case but it’s not very common. Especially in folks who have now been boosted.”

Health experts advise that if you’re potentially sick, you should stay home or visit with loved ones virtually.

