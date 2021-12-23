Christmas carolers surprise cancer patient

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A group of carolers and coworkers hoped to make a big impact on a friend’s holiday.

Wednesday, employees with Shorewest Realtors put their day jobs aside and got their singing voices ready to brighten the day of a coworker battling cancer.

Dede Rife is 80 years old, and her coworkers call her the mom of the office where she’s worked for 30 years. She’s been battling cancer on and off for two years, and this year she lost two loved ones, including her son.

As she battles the disease, she’s been confined to her home in order to avoid getting sick.

Her coworkers call Dede the most giving person they know, so they wanted to return the favor, so they got out of the office with their Christmas gear and surprised her with some songs.

“She would give the shirt off of her back for anybody,” coworker Jody Kemppainen said. “She’s always there if you need her. She volunteers even when she’s going through treatment. She’s the first person to email back saying, ‘What can I do?’ She’s just the most giving person.”

Dede’s coworkers say they’ve created a program to make sure they can get food and meals to her.

They’ve also offered rides to bring her to treatment whenever she needs.

