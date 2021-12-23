Busy travel weekend ahead

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Local airports will be busy as travelers take to the skies for the Christmas holiday.

Thursday, Dec. 23 is expected to be the busiest day for travelers heading to a holiday destination.

AAA says more than 109 million people will travel this year. Due to COVID-19, some people opted to stay home last year. That means a 184 percent increase in air travel this year.

Airports recommend arriving early--give yourself more than one hour.

Face masks are required inside the airport and on planes.

Austin Straubel International Airport’s director says travelers should anticipate long lines. Be patient.

Sunday is expected to be the busiest day at Austin Straubel.

“The people who have come into town and are heading home. We also have a Packers home game on Saturday, Christmas Day. So it’s not unusual to see the next day or two after a Packers home game to be extremely busy. Between folks heading home from Christmas and the Packers home game it’s going to be an extremely busy Sunday and Monday,” says Marty Piette, Airport Director.

If you’re flying, don’t wrap your gifts. They’ll be unwrapped when passing through security. The airport has a free gift wrapping station after you get through security.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.