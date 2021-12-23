Advertisement

Badgers-George Mason basketball game canceled due to COVID-19

Badgers win 2021 Maui Invitational with 61-55 win over Saint Mary's
Badgers win 2021 Maui Invitational with 61-55 win over Saint Mary's(Credit: Wisconsin Badgers)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Thursday’s Wisconsin men’s basketball game against George Mason has been canceled due to COVID-19.

Wisconsin Athletics says the decision was made by UW medical officials “after positive COVID-19 tests were found within the Wisconsin program.”

Ticket holders will be notified by email.

George Mason stepped in to play the Badgers at the Kohl Center after original opponent Morgan State pulled out due to COVID-19 issues.

The Badgers are set to play Illinois State on Dec. 29 at the Kohl Center.

