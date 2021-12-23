Attorneys spar in fight to block Wisconsin election subpoena

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A state attorney representing Wisconsin’s chief elections administrator is trying to persuade a judge to block a subpoena demanding she submit to a private interview with a former state Supreme Court justice investigating the 2020 elections for Assembly Republicans.

Michael Gableman has subpoenaed Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe as part of his probe, demanding she submit to questioning at his office.

Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul filed a lawsuit in October to quash the Wolfe subpoena. Assistant Attorney General Gabe Johnson-Karp told Judge Rhonda Lanford during a hearing Thursday that the subpoena is too broad and Gableman can’t compel her to answer questions in private.

Lanford said she’d rule by Jan. 10.

