Appleton airport receives $3 million from Washington for upgrades

Appleton International Airport seeing 88% of pre-pandemic travelers
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 7:59 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton International Airport received more than $3 million from the FAA’s infrastructure grant program.

That money comes from the bipartisan infrastructure package. It will help 3,000 airports across the country make upgrades.

”This grant program comes at a perfect time. We’ve seen growth, and it’s really taxing all of our infrastructure from our front drive lanes to the terminal entrance, our ticket counter, gates, and certainly our apron. So this grant funding is going to be invested right into our airport,” said Airport Director Abe Weber.

Appleton’s airport director said the current commercial aviation ramp was built more than 25 years ago. The grant will allow them to service much larger planes.

