3 Green Bay Packers named to Pro Bowl

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The NFL honored the Green Bay Packers naming three starters to the Pro Bowl and naming four more players as alternates.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers sets a franchise record for the most Pro Bowl selections with his 10th selection, putting him ahead of quarterback Brett Favre and tackle Forrest Gregg. According to the Packers, Rodgers leads the NFL in passer rating (110.4), interception percentage (0.91%) and touchdown/interception ratio (7.50).

Wide receiver Davante Adams received his fifth selection five years, tying with Sterling Sharpe and one game shy of James Lofton’s record among Packers wide receivers. Adams in second in the league with six 100-yard receiving games this season, but is the NFL leader in games with 10-plus catches, 100-plus receiving yards and multiple receiving touchdowns over two seasons.

Defensive lineman Kenny Clark is making his second trip to the Pro Bowl after being named an alternate in 2018 and stepping in as an injury replacement in 2019. Only two other Packers defensive linemen have been selected for multiple Pro Bowls. The Packers say Clark leads the team’s defensive line with 42 tackles, including 23 solo. He leads the team in quarterback hurries, is tied for number-one with six tackles for a loss, and ranks #3 in sacks and quarterback hits.

The Packers say this is the 19th time in 20 years the Packers had more than one Pro Bowl selection, including each of the past 8 years.

Running back Aaron Jones was named a first alternate. Other alternates are punter Corey Bojorquez, cornerback Rasul Douglas, and linebacker Rashan Gary.

The NFL Pro Bowl will be played February 6, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium near Las Vegas.

