3 Brilliant Minutes: James Webb telescope set to launch on Christmas

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The James Webb Space Telescope is set to launch on Christmas Day.

The telescope has been in production since 1996. It can see the infrared spectrum. It has to be kept very cold.

In his 3 Brilliant Minutes segment, Brad Spakowitz talks about what’s so interesting about the James Webb and differences between the Webb and the Hubble. Watch the video in the story to learn more.

James Webb was a NASA administrator during the Apollo program.

MORE INFORMATION: https://www.jwst.nasa.gov/

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.