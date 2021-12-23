3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Health news
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 8:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brad Spakowitz is on Action 2 News at 4:30 with three health news stories today.
- We know “forever chemicals” which can cause health problems are in our groundwater but they are also airborne. Brad explains how.
- Even accounting for age and pre-existing health conditions, why do some people die from COVID-19 or get severe infections and others don’t? Brad talks about hopes for a blood test that could provide answers and give doctors a head start on treating patients.
- Plus, results of a large-scale, long-term study on vitamin D and Omega-3 supplements
Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.