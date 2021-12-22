Wisconsin reports first COVID-19 death in child under 10

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - For the first time, a child under the age of 10 has died from COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported the death this week.

“While severe illness from COVID-19 in kids is rare, this is a reminder that COVID-19 is a risk at any age. We encourage families with children who are eligible to get them vaccinated, as well as the adults around them. We also encourage families to get their flu vaccine,” reads a statement from Children’s Wisconsin.

“While the number of kids in our Milwaukee hospital with respiratory illnesses has remained steady, we are expecting to see an increase as the number of kids testing positive for COVID-19 and influenza are increasing in the community.”

DHS did not say where the child died or release information on the circumstances around the child’s death.

“As the omicron variant is making its rapid spread, we encourage families to be safe this holiday season. If you have family gathering this weekend, consider a self-test for COVID-19 even if you are not experiencing symptoms to ensure you’re keeping those around you safe. If you are experiencing any respiratory symptoms, call your doctor and get tested for COVID-19 and/or influenza, and please stay home and isolate. And as always, continue to wash your hands, wear a mask and stay home when not feeling well, both from work and any holiday gatherings. It is the best way to keep you, your family and our community healthy,” said Michael Gutzeit, MD, chief medical officer, Children’s Wisconsin.

Numbers show six people in the 10-19 age group have died from COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

