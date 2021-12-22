Wisconsin attorney general talks public safety, mental health among big initiatives for 2022

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As 2021 comes to a close, the state’s top cop is already looking ahead to the new year, hoping to put a bigger focus on public safety as the state deals with an increase in violence and more people are battling serious mental health issues.

Action 2 News sat down with Attorney General Josh Kaul to discuss these initiatives and his plans moving forward.

He says his biggest priority is public safety.

“Now it is the perfect time to invest in the kinds of things like community policing, officer recruitment and retention, crisis response teams, victim services -- the kinds of things that can make our communities safer,” Kaul says.

In the last few months, increasing gun violence has captured the attention of many in Northeast Wisconsin.

Green Bay hit a record amount of shots fired calls this month.

We asked Kaul what he plans to do to hold people accountable and stop the violence.

“What I think we need to do is to respond to that aggressively and invest in our communities,” he says. “Reinvesting so that our communities have the resources to do things like recruit and retain officers so that we can invest in community policing, so we can support violence prevention efforts as well as victim services and other public safety measures.”

He pointed to his $115 million dollar Safer Wisconsin initiative we first told you about in November.

Kaul is also putting attention on what he calls the state’s ‘broken mental health system,’ a problem we’ve reported on for years.

He says his rollout of several recommendations earlier this year to get people into treatment faster and reduce the amount of time they’re in police custody awaiting help is a step in the right direction, but he wants to see more, including crisis response teams.

“So that we can have both law enforcement officers, but also others involved in the responses to mental health calls. That allows for follow up by people who are mental health professionals and can stop having so many law enforcement resources diverted away from protecting public safety to mental health response,” explains Kaul.

The attorney general also hopes to see progress on this year’s inquiry into clergy and faith leader abuse.

Nearly 200 people have filed reports so far.

Kaul says it could lead to criminal charges, but only if the investigation leads them there.

“The more information we gather, that helps us both more comprehensively describe what has happened in Wisconsin and also to provide better, more informed recommendations about how improvements can be made,” he says.

Kaul also addressed opioids and holding pharmaceutical companies accountable for their role in the opioid epidemic. In his first year in office, he joined multi-state investigations into opioid distributors and was part of a lawsuit against Purdue Pharma.

“Those efforts now are starting to come to fruition,” says Kaul. “Wisconsin right now is in line to recover about half a billion dollars to help with the fight against the opioid epidemic, and those resources are going to be going to communities across the state to support things like treatment and prevention, and law enforcement efforts, and ultimately help us more effectively respond to the epidemic.”

