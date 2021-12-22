Advertisement

Tow truck driver saves Christmas by delivering forgotten packages in Little Chute

By Kailin Schumacher
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - A Little Chute tow truck driver took on the role of Santa Clause when a van full of Fed-Ex packages was left at his shop.

The van subcontracted by Fed Ex to deliver packages for the holidays had ran a stop sign and caused an accident. It was then towed to Gracy’s Auto in Little Chute it where it sat with about 80 undelivered packages inside.

When Dan Theimer, the owner of Gracy’s Auto Body reached out to the van’s company about the packages they said it was “not their problem.”

After three days of silence from Fed-Ex as well, Theimer took the problem into his own hands so that people could receive their gifts by Christmas time.

“At that point. I knew that all was lost relying on those guys. And the best thing you can do in any situation is the correct thing,” Theimer said.

Theimer started by calling those who had packages with their phone numbers on them to come to pick up their boxes. About 40 people came bearing gifts and thank yous to the tow truck driver.

The other 40 packages without telephone numbers were personally delivered by him in his tow truck.

“So I got in my truck and I started dropping things off and people were really really happy,” he said. “I could have spent hours talking to people like they wouldn’t you couldn’t get off people’s porches. Like I think they would have invited me in. If there was more time.”

Kim Schuller said the delivery was a happy surprise, as she had gotten a call that her package had been lost in transit and wouldn’t make it in time for Christmas.

“These were Christmas gifts from my boys. So it was nice to have them,” she said. “it was just a really neat surprise that made a lot of people happy and talking with other people it sounds like this was his character, that he would do this just out of the kindness of his heart.”

Theimer said it took about 3 hours to deliver packages, the same amount of time it took him to talk to Fed-Ex on the phone.

