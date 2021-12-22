Advertisement

Tennessee man investigated by Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office sentenced for distributing child porn

Judge's gavel
Judge's gavel
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 8:44 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Federal prosecutors say a Tennessee man who shared numerous photos and videos of child pornography was sentenced in Green Bay federal court to 5 years in prison.

David Dexter, 44, of Kingsport, Tenn., got the attention of the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office and the Milwaukee Division of the FBI during Operation Kick Boxer, a national, month-long effort last year focusing on child pornography and child sex abuse cases. The case was subsequently investigated by the FBI offices in Green Bay and Knoxville.

Dexter will spend another 5 years under extended supervision and has to register as a sex offender.

The FBI says Operation Kick Boxer resulted in about 65 arrests in the U.S., as well as Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Romania. The operation located and recovered 18 children from being sexually exploited.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to a situation at Green Bay East. Dec. 20, 2021
Green Bay grades 6-12 going virtual after gun is found in locker and recent threats
Omicron variant of COVID-19
DHS urges more precautions as omicron overtakes delta; hospitals overwhelmed
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 10 Northeastern counties report 21 more deaths
Authorities found seven people, three of them children, dead inside a Moorhead, Minnesota,...
7 people, 3 of them children, found dead in Minn. home
Madelyn Allen, 19, had been missing for days from her dorm at Snow College in Utah....
Missing college student found in man’s basement in Utah

Latest News

Menom Powless-Brown turned himself in to U.S. Marshals in Green Bay after a federal warrant was...
Teen sentenced to 10 years for attempted murder on Menominee Reservation
An elaborate winter wonderland with over 500 pieces fills a family's four-season room
One more Christmas for this Little Chute couple's tradition
Prison guard tower
FIRST ALERT INVESTIGATES FOLLOWUP: Lawmakers approve some money for prison workers
"Terminator 2: Judgment Day" (Universal Studios promotional photo)
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Killer robots