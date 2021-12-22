Tennessee man investigated by Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office sentenced for distributing child porn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Federal prosecutors say a Tennessee man who shared numerous photos and videos of child pornography was sentenced in Green Bay federal court to 5 years in prison.

David Dexter, 44, of Kingsport, Tenn., got the attention of the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office and the Milwaukee Division of the FBI during Operation Kick Boxer, a national, month-long effort last year focusing on child pornography and child sex abuse cases. The case was subsequently investigated by the FBI offices in Green Bay and Knoxville.

Dexter will spend another 5 years under extended supervision and has to register as a sex offender.

The FBI says Operation Kick Boxer resulted in about 65 arrests in the U.S., as well as Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Romania. The operation located and recovered 18 children from being sexually exploited.

