Teen sentenced to 10 years for attempted murder on Menominee Reservation

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 19-year-old man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for an attempted murder on the Menominee Reservation.

Prosecutors say Menom Powless-Brown fired multiple shots, significantly injuring a man, with one of the bullets striking his own mother in the face.

A federal judge called the attack “unjustified” against someone who was trying to flee.

Powless-Brown pleaded guilty to assault with intent to murder. Prosecutors asked for a tougher sentence, but Judge William Griesbach acknowledged the defendant’s age and lack of a criminal record in deciding a lesser sentence. After his prison term, Powless-Brown will be on supervision for 3 years.

