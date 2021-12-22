Advertisement

Teen sentenced to 10 years for attempted murder on Menominee Reservation

Menom Powless-Brown turned himself in to U.S. Marshals in Green Bay after a federal warrant was...
Menom Powless-Brown turned himself in to U.S. Marshals in Green Bay after a federal warrant was issued for his arrest following a shooting on the Menominee Reservation.(Menominee Tribal Police)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 8:20 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 19-year-old man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for an attempted murder on the Menominee Reservation.

Prosecutors say Menom Powless-Brown fired multiple shots, significantly injuring a man, with one of the bullets striking his own mother in the face.

A federal judge called the attack “unjustified” against someone who was trying to flee.

Powless-Brown pleaded guilty to assault with intent to murder. Prosecutors asked for a tougher sentence, but Judge William Griesbach acknowledged the defendant’s age and lack of a criminal record in deciding a lesser sentence. After his prison term, Powless-Brown will be on supervision for 3 years.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to a situation at Green Bay East. Dec. 20, 2021
Green Bay grades 6-12 going virtual after gun is found in locker and recent threats
Omicron variant of COVID-19
DHS urges more precautions as omicron overtakes delta; hospitals overwhelmed
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 10 Northeastern counties report 21 more deaths
Authorities found seven people, three of them children, dead inside a Moorhead, Minnesota,...
7 people, 3 of them children, found dead in Minn. home
Madelyn Allen, 19, had been missing for days from her dorm at Snow College in Utah....
Missing college student found in man’s basement in Utah

Latest News

Judge's gavel
Tennessee man investigated by Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office sentenced for distributing child porn
An elaborate winter wonderland with over 500 pieces fills a family's four-season room
One more Christmas for this Little Chute couple's tradition
Prison guard tower
FIRST ALERT INVESTIGATES FOLLOWUP: Lawmakers approve some money for prison workers
"Terminator 2: Judgment Day" (Universal Studios promotional photo)
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Killer robots