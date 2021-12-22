A ROUND OF LIGHT SNOW THURSDAY MORNING

Clouds will thicken tonight ahead of our next weathermaker. Light snow showers should arrive well after midnight and continue into Thursday morning. Snow could be falling through the morning commute tomorrow and roads could become slippery for a time. Most of us will see a dusting at the very least... on the higher end, a slushy 1-2″ is possible. Most of the snow will be out of the area by the afternoon.

Temperatures will settle into the 10-20 degree range late this evening, then readings will hold steady or slowly rise overnight. After the snow end, skies may begin to clear by the late afternoon. Highs should get into the middle 30s with a light south wind. During the day on Christmas Eve there will be another opportunity for a light wintry mix. Although, with temperatures around 40° for a high, there’s likely to be more rain versus snow. But, in the morning when temperatures are still close to freezing, there may be some light icing on untreated roads.

Recent data is suggesting a chance of snow on Christmas Day! This is looking like a rather light snowfall with the first flakes beginning to fly Saturday evening. That said, there may be some flurries around for the Packers-Browns game. Any accumulation looks to be under 1″ at this time. But, we are tracking a potentially stronger system for Sunday night into Monday. Continue to check back for updates, but it appears we may see several inches of accumulation from this one.

WIND FORECAST:

THURSDAY: S 5-10 MPH

FRIDAY: S 5-15 MPH, GUSTS TO 25 MPH

TONIGHT: Clouds thicken. Light snow develops late. LOW: 19 (steady)

THURSDAY: Snow showers... mainly early. A slushy 1-2″ possible. Late day clearing. HIGH: 34 LOW: 24

CHRISTMAS EVE: Cloudy and breezy with occasional light rain, possibly snow/mix NORTH. Mild. HIGH: 40 LOW: 28

CHRISTMAS DAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. Light evening snow showers possible. HIGH: 35 LOW: 22

SUNDAY: Early sun, then increasing clouds. Snow showers at NIGHT. HIGH: 32 LOW: 28

MONDAY: Cloudy and blustery with snow showers. Rain/mix SOUTH. HIGH: 34 LOW: 19

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow or a wintry mix developing. HIGH: 29 LOW: 16

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with occasional light snow or flurries. HIGH: 27

