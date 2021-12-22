Packers place Marquez Valdez-Scantling on reserve/Covid-19 list

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -The Packers places receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling on the reserve/Covid-19 list Tuesdady afternoon.

MVS, who is vaccinated, could still return in time to play Saturday thanks to new protocols put in place. If he can be symptom free and return a negative test, he can be cleared to return.

He had a season-high five catches for 98 yards and a touchdown in the win over the Ravens.

Packers’ Kenny Clark is also still on the Covid list after missing the game in Baltimore.

Green Bay is set to host the Browns Christmas day. Cleveland has had 22 players and three coaches on the Covid list this past week.

