Pastor L.C. Greene leaves a legacy of unifying his community

By Jeff Alexander
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Over the last three decades, he became a pillar in the Green Bay community for bringing people together.

Sadly, Pastor L.C. Green passed December 16 at the age of 70.

At Green Bay’s Divine Temple Church of God in Christ, Pastor Green was known as a teaching preacher and a unifier.

“I heard someone call him a trailblazer for the community. He came here, and since he’s been here over the 20-some years, everybody knows his name, he did a lot,” says Deacon Terry Cook of Divine Temple Church.

“Pastor Green was an icon in this community for many years,” adds Commander Kevin Warych with the Green Bay Police Department.

A decade ago, when Fisk Park became the scene of repeated criminal activity, Green Bay police removed the basketball hoops to try and solve the problem.

Pastor Green publicly criticized that action and challenged police to be part of a community conversation, which led to the formation of Citizen Advisory Group meetings. Those regular meetings continue today.

“Pastor Green was never afraid to take on those topics and he called it like it is, he told you what he thought, why he thought that way and the way he was going to live his life,” says Commander Warych.

“He wanted everybody to be together, no division whatsoever. He spoke up for everyone. From the rich to the poor, from any ethnic group, he spoke,” adds Deacon Cook.

Getting people to simply talk was perhaps the greatest legacy for a man who wanted his community to be inclusive and safe.

“From taking the basketball hoops down many years ago at Fisk Park to where we are today is just remarkable, and Pastor Green has everything to do with that, and our job now going forward is really to live out his legacy, to live out his mission, to continue what he believed and continue that here in the Green Bay community,” says Commander Warych.

A public visitation for Pastor Green will be held at Divine Temple Church, 425 Cherry St., next Wednesday from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. with the funeral service to immediately follow.

