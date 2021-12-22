Advertisement

INTERVIEW: Ashwaubenon developments

By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - Ask Ashwaubenon Village Manager Joel Gregozeski “What’s up?” and you’ll get a very long answer.

In this suburb of Green Bay, there are new office buildings and housing units in the Titletown district, new fast-food and sit-down restaurants around Bay Park Square Mall, new anchor stores filling large vacancies in the mall’s opposite wings, a new medical center filling a vacancy off Interstate 41, and....

We’ll let Gregozeski tell you about them in this interview with Chris Roth on Action 2 News at 4:30.

