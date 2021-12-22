Interfaith church service honors Green Bay’s homeless who died

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - People gathered Tuesday night to honor and remember those who passed away after struggling with homelessness in the greater Green Bay area.

St. John the Evangelist Church hosted a homeless persons’ interfaith memorial service.

Ahead of the mass, people gathered for a silent, mindful walk. During the mass, each homeless person who died in the past two years was recognized. “We are grateful we are able to come together this night to honor all who have died as a result of homelessness since December 2019,” Deacon Tom Mahoney said.

Since 1990, the National Coalition for the Homeless has sponsored a day to bring attention to homelessness and remember people who died from lack of shelter, food or care. That day is usually recognized on or near the first day of winter, the longest night of the year starting the coldest season.

