High Cliff remains identified as Starkie Swenson

CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Human remains found at High Cliff State Park have been identified as Starkie L. Swenson.

Swenson, a Neenah native, went missing in 1983.

On Sept. 29, 2021, hikers found the remains on a trail in the park. DNA tests were used to identify the remains as Swenson, born in 1916.

Although Swenson’s remains were not identified until recently, he had been legally declared dead. In 1994, John C. Andrews of Chilton was convicted of Homicide by Negligent Use of a Vehicle in Swenson’s death. Andrews was sentenced to 24 months in jail.

“He was still listed as a missing person with the Neenah Police Department until today,” reads a statement from Neenah Police. “Locating Mr. Swenson’s remains will close the Neenah Police Department’s investigation.”

The results of the investigation have been turned over to the Calumet County District Attorney’s Office.

“We hope that the identification of Mr. Swenson brings some comfort to his family during this difficult time,” police say.

In April, a UW-Oshkosh anthropology class went on a dig to try to find Swenson’s remains.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.