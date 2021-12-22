Green Bay council OK’s several measures to combat gun violence, but puts hold on expensive tech

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay’s council voted Tuesday night to take action against the city’s rise in gun shot incidents, yet the most expensive purchase has been put on hold.

The alders who spoke say they want to know if the technology is reliable.

“The way that I see it, you know, is kind of a short-term, medium-term, and long-term strategy to eradicate violence in the community,” Mayor Eric Genrich said.

That medium-term included alders voting to use more than $300,000 in federal relief funds, also known as ARPA, to buy three items, including one Action 2 News has previously highlighted.

The Nibin machine compares cartridge casings to other crimes.

However when it came to $655,000 for a gunshot detection system, a handful of alders wanted to hit pause on purchasing the technology that pinpoints precise locations of gunfire.

“It’s intended to have a deterrent effect, so people don’t develop the impression that they can engage in this type of behavior in public spaces,” Green Bay Police Chief Christopher Davis told the council.

“I’m not wild about spending $700,000 as a deterrent,” Alderman Bill Galvin said. “But then again, we could also look at how many times we get gun calls in the city of Green Bay and there’s nothing there.”

Sensors would be placed around the city constantly listening for gunshots. It uses acoustics to detect the unique sound of gunfire and automatically alerts emergency responders if gunshots are detected.

Yet, Galvin says it could costs up to $140,000 a year to maintain the equipment.

“Its main benefit does seem to be as a deterrent and not as a crime solver,” Alderman Chris Wery said. “Whether you look at San Diego, Pittsburgh, or St. Paul. Not St. Paul, St. Paul actually rejected it. They may have thought it was an expensive toy.”

Alders voted to allow Police Chief Davis to continue talking with technology companies and collect requests for proposals (RFP), without approving to release the money at this time.

