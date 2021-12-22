Advertisement

Foxconn qualifies for Wisconsin tax breaks for the first time

(WBAY)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Foxconn Technology Group has qualified for nearly $30 million in Wisconsin tax credits.

That marks the first time the Taiwan-based electronics giant has secured state aid since breaking ground on its Wisconsin facility in 2018.

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation on Wednesday verified that Foxconn met job creation and investment benchmarks to qualify. That was based on documents provided to the Wisconsin State Journal.

Foxconn created 579 eligible jobs and made a capital investment of $266 million at the Racine County facility last year. That qualifies the company for more than $2 million in job credits and nearly $27 million in capital investment credits.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A video clip shot from a security camera was shared online, prompting animal abuse claims...
Dog trainer closes Black Creek business after video alleges abuse
Composed of 500 pieces it includes everything from snow, to buildings, trees, lights, trains,...
Little Chute family puts up their three-seasons room Christmas village for the last time
Madelyn Allen, 19, had been missing for days from her dorm at Snow College in Utah....
Missing college student found in man’s basement in Utah
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 82 deaths reported; 8.4M vaccine doses delivered
Tammy Elliott and Dr Rai
Dr. Rai talks omicron’s rapid spread, hospital situation, testing for holidays

Latest News

In Wisconsin and nationwide, there is no regulation of the dog training industry
Experts speak out about dog training rules and regulations in Wisconsin
The victims included four adults and three kids.
Authorities: Carbon monoxide killed 7 people in Minnesota home
Medical worker enters the room of a quarantined COVID-19 patient
First COVID-19 death of young child in Wisconsin
Pastor L.C. Greene (right) with Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach
Green Bay pastor, community pillar, passes away at 70
Lawsuit seeks reinstatement of nearly 32,000 Wisconsin voters