COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 3 weeks in, December vaccinations exceed November and October combined

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – In the holiday season, more Wisconsinites are rolling up their sleeves for COVID-19 vaccines. According to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), 158,061 more people were added to the tally of Wisconsinites getting at least one dose of a vaccine since December 1. In the month of November, that tally grew by 65,025; in October, it grew by 62,052. (Children ages 5-11 became eligible for a Pfizer vaccine on November 9, but that didn’t cause a spike in vaccinations by the end of November compared to the previous month.)

Heading into Christmas weekend, more than 3 in 5 Wisconsinites (61.6%) received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while almost 7 in 12 (57.9%) completed their vaccine series. The DHS says 61.1% of girls and women and 54.3% of boys and men completed their vaccine series. About 6% of the population -- children under 11 -- aren’t eligible for any COVID-19 vaccine.

In addition, vaccinators report almost 1.5 million booster shots (1,482,957), which health experts say is the best defense against the rising omicron variant. Researchers are finding omicron cases aren’t as severe as with the delta variant, which creates a high viral load in infected people. However, omicron is more contagious than delta (it’s contagiousness is being compared to measles or the common cold), meaning each person can infect more people than delta or other variants. People who recover from an omicron infection are also more likely to get infected again, more than happened with other variants. That’s why hospitals and health care workers are concerned -- not because of the severity of cases but by the number of people needing the health care system; health experts are comparing it to a tsunami or a category 5 hurricane. Doctors say the best defense is getting vaccinated or getting a booster shot if it’s been six months since completing your vaccinations.

WEDNESDAY’S VACCINATIONS BY AGE GROUP (and change since last report)

5 to 11: 19.6% received vaccine (+0.2)/13.3% completed vaccinations (+0.3)

12 to 17: 56.4% received vaccine (+0.1)/51.7% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

18 to 24: 56.1% received vaccine (+0.1)/51.3% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

25 to 34: 60.8% received vaccine (+0.1)/56.4% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

35 to 44: 66.7% received vaccine (+0.1)/63.2% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

45 to 54: 69.6% received vaccine (+0.1)/66.6% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

55 to 64: 76.6% received vaccine (+0.1)/73.8% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

65 and up: 85.3% received vaccine (+0.0)/82.1% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

Wisconsin is still on pace to reach a grim milestone of 10,000 COVID-19 deaths by the end of the year. The cumulative total passed 9,800 on Wednesday (9,804) with 39 deaths reported to the state -- less than half the number the DHS received yesterday. The DHS says 26 of these people died in the past 30 days, and since only those are counted in the 7-day average the rolling average slipped from 29 to 28 deaths per day. COVID-19 death reports came from six counties in our area: Florence, Green Lake (2), Langlade, Marinette, Oconto and Waupaca.

The 7-day average of coronavirus cases rose sharply from 3,315 to 3,417 per day over the past 7 days with 4,721 new COVID-19 virus infections confirmed Wednesday. If that pace doesn’t let up, Wisconsin would reach 1 million confirmed COVID-19 virus cases on New Year’s Day. The state currently has 952,442 cases since the first patient on February 5, 2020.

Another milestone may already be reached this afternoon. A total 49,961 people were ever hospitalized in Wisconsin for COVID-19 treatment, after Wednesday’s state report indicates 204 more people were admitted to hospitals in the last 24-hour period. By our calculations, the state is averaging 165 hospitalizations per day, so we may have crossed 50,000 hospitalizations by the time you read this. That’s more than 1 in 20 (5.25%) people who were confirmed to have the virus in the last 22 months.

We’ll get current patient numbers after 3:30. The Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported 1,653 COVID-19 patients were in hospitals Tuesday, including 418 in ICU. The Fox Valley’s 13 hospitals had 133 of the patients, with 22 in ICU. The 10 Northeast health care region hospitals had 178 COVID-19 patients, with 34 in ICU.

There was barely any change in the weekly update on the spread of the virus. Wednesday, the DHS said the virus activity is “critically high” in 39 counties, down from 40, and “very high” in 33, up from 32. The virus’s spread wasn’t labeled “high,” “moderate” or “low” in any counties. Last week, out of 72 counties, only Forest was seeing a decline in cases over the last two weeks. This report will be updated when we have details from the DHS on this week’s virus burden.

WEDNESDAY’S VACCINATIONS BY COUNTY POPULATION (and change since last report)

County (Population)

(Health region) % of population

with at least 1 dose % of population

completed series Brown (264,542) (NE) 62.8% (+0.1) 59.5% Calumet (50,089) (FV) 54.9% 52.2% Dodge (87,839) 50.2% (+0.1) 47.6% Door (27,668) (NE) 76.6% (+0.1) 71.9% (+0.1) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 53.5% (+0.1) 50.7% (+0.1) Forest (9,004) 50.5% (+0.2) 47.9% (+0.2) Florence (4,295) (NE) 49.1 (+1.0) 46.9% (+1.0) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 55.3% (+0.1) 52.2% Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 51.0% 49.1% Langlade (19,189) 52.4% (+0.1) 49.9% (+0.1) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 58.2% (+0.1) 55.5% (+0.1) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 51.2% (-0.2) 48.6% (-0.1) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 78.3% (-0.5) 73.8% (-0.5) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 51..0% (+0.2) 48.7% (+0.2) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 61.7% 58.4% Shawano (40,899) (FV) 46.1% 43.9% Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 60.2% (+0.2) 57.2% (+0.3) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 53.7% (+0.1) 51.1% (+0.1) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 44.5% (+0.1) 42.2% Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 59.9% (+0.1) 56.4% (+0.1) NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 286,067 (60.3%, +0.1) 271,505 (57.2%) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 317,610 (57.8%, +0.1) 300,516 (54.7%, +0.1) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,591,936 (61.6%, +0.1) 3,378,349 (57.9%, +0.1)

WEDNESDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (boldface indicates change in cases or deaths since the last report) **

Brown – 48,766 cases (+340) (303 deaths)

Calumet – 8,563 cases (+47) (75 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)* - 3,622 cases (+26) (74 deaths)

Dodge – 17,737 cases (+77) (219 deaths)

Door – 4,311 cases (+39) (41 deaths)

Florence - 619 cases (+4) (15 deaths) (+1)

Fond du Lac – 20,187 cases (+162) (177 deaths)

Forest - 1,727 cases (+5) (36 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)* - 1,867 cases (+7) (33 deaths)

Green Lake - 2,999 cases (+19) (38 deaths) (+2)

Iron (Mich.)* – 1,654 cases (+9) (57 deaths)

Kewaunee – 3,520 cases (+27) (35 deaths)

Langlade - 3,535 cases (+12) (49 deaths) (+1)

Manitowoc – 12,310 cases (+39) (107 deaths)

Marinette - 7,248 cases (+13) (82 deaths) (+1)

Menominee (Mich.)* - 3,040 cases (+10) (52 deaths)

Menominee – 1,018 cases (+9) (11 deaths)

Oconto – 7,027 cases (+27) (71 deaths) (+1)

Outagamie – 30,453 cases (+151) (273 deaths)

Shawano – 7,156 cases (+25) (89 deaths)

Sheboygan – 20,733 cases (+150) (182 deaths)

Waupaca – 8,254 cases (+50) (164 deaths) (+1)

Waushara – 3,554 cases (+18) (57 deaths)

Winnebago – 28,590 cases (+182) (271 deaths)

* You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publishes updates Mondays through Fridays. Michigan Department of Health updates information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

