Badgers’ Allen named Freshman of the Year finalist

Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen (0) carries the ball during the second half of an NCAA...
Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen (0) carries the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Minnesota, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Minneapolis. Minnesota won 23-13. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)(Stacy Bengs | AP)
By Eric Boynton
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 1:09 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin Badgers running back Braelon Allen was named a finalist for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award on Wednesday.

The Fond du Lac native rushed for 1,109 yards and 12 touchdowns as a true freshman in 2021, and shouldered the load of the Badgers’ offense after Chez Mellusi was lost for the season with a knee injury.

The 17 year old Allen was also coming off an unprecedented spring season with the Fond du Lac Cardinals in high school, and found himself moving up the Badgers depth chart through fall camp and the beginning of the season. Before eventually taking over as the Badgers featured back.

The five finalists for this year’s award:

  • RB Braelon Allen (Wisconsin)
  • TE Brock Bowers (Georgia)
  • RB TreVeyon Henderson (Ohio State)
  • QB C.J. Stroud (Ohio State)
  • WR Xavier Worthy (Texas)

The winner of this year’s Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award will be announced on January 10th.

