Authorities: Carbon monoxide killed 7 people in Minnesota home

The victims included four adults and three kids.
The victims included four adults and three kids.
By DAVE KOLPACK
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (AP) - Authorities say seven members of an immigrant family from Honduras whose bodies were found inside a Minnesota home last weekend died of carbon monoxide poisoning.

The victims were discovered Saturday night in home in south Moorhead when other family members checked on them after not hearing from them.

Police reported the cause of death Wednesday after a medical examiner’s office examined blood samples.

Family members who gathered at the house Monday to share stories described their loved ones as happy people who were relieved to get away from turmoil in Honduras.

