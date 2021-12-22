Advertisement

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Killer robots

By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - “DUN-DUN-DUN-DUH-DUN!” Cue “The Terminator” music as James Cameron’s vision of the future comes closer to being realized.

In previous 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES, Brad Spakowitz showed you robots that dance, perform gymnastics, finish mazes and explore other planets. Now scientists have weaponized a fully autonomous robot.

Armed with a lot more firepower than just savvy artificial intelligence, the robot can decide for itself what (or who) the targets should be.

Brad looks at the pros and the cons of sending a robot to do a soldier’s work.

