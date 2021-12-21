Advertisement

Titletown offering family-friendly activities leading up to Christmas

By Kristyn Allen
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 5:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Titletown is offering family-friendly events and activities leading up to Christmas.

TUESDAY, DEC. 21

Santa Skate. Skate alongside Santa at the Titletown Ice Rink. 5:45 - 7:15 p.m.

Titletown Winter FUN-derland. Lights, fire, scavenger hunt.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 22

Santa’s Workshop. Cookies, hot cocoa and crafts. 5-7 p.m.

Sounds of the Season. Holiday songs performed by local musicians. 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Winter Jubilee Light Show. 6-9 p.m.

Titletown Winter FUN-derland. Lights, fire, scavenger hunt.

THURSDAY, DEC. 23

Glow Skate. Brightly colored lights at the Titletown Ice Rink. 4-8 p.m.

Titletown Winter FUN-derland. Lights, fire, scavenger hunt.

FRIDAY, DEC. 24

Fireside drinks. 4-9 p.m.

Winter Jubilee Light Show. 6-9 p.m.

Titletown Winter FUN-derland. Lights, fire, scavenger hunt.

SATURDAY, DEC. 25

Fireside drinks. 3-10 p.m.

Titletown Gameday Live. 11:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Titletown Winter FUN-derland. Lights, fire, scavenger hunt.

“Winter is definite a unique time of year for us Wisconsinites. It’s pretty chilly. We definitely want to re-shape how people view winter and how they interact with it. Titletown is a great way to stay active, stay warm and get out of the house and do things that are fun and safe for the entire family,” says Jessica Dickhut, Events Coordinator, Titletown.

Titletown is working to reopen Ariens Hill for tubing. They’re making snow.

CLICK HERE for a full schedule of events.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to a situation at Green Bay East. Dec. 20, 2021
Green Bay grades 6-12 going virtual after gun is found in locker and recent threats
Omicron variant of COVID-19
DHS urges more precautions as omicron overtakes delta; hospitals overwhelmed
Authorities found seven people, three of them children, dead inside a Moorhead, Minnesota,...
7 people, 3 of them children, found dead in Minn. home
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 10 Northeastern counties report 21 more deaths
Michael Miller is charged with attempted homicide for a stabbing in Appleton
Man, 61, arrested for stabbing in Appleton

Latest News

Bill Jartz Christmas gifts
ASK THE WBAY ANCHORS: Holiday memories and Christmas favorites
December 20 Birthday Club
December 20 Birthday Club
December 19 Birthday Club
December 19 Birthday Club
December 18 Birthday Club
December 18 Birthday Club