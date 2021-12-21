Some relief for prison workers, falls short of requests

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - A committee of lawmakers has approved a pay raise for corrections officers and sergeants amid a prison staffing crisis in Wisconsin.

The bipartisan Joint Committee on Employment Relations held a hearing Tuesday and unanimously approved a compensation plan.

Increase the starting wage for correction officers by $0.47

Provide a temporary add-on of $5 per hour correctional officers and sergeants at adult prisons with combined CO/Sgt vacancy rate of 40 percent o higher. It would stay in place until the vacancy rate is under 40 percent for six consecutive months

Two percent general wage adjustment for all employees in 2022 and 2023

The committee did not take up a companion bill that would have implemented a $5 pay increase for almost all officers, sergeants and youth counselors and permanent $2 add-on for security staff at maximum security prisons. State Rep. Gordon Hintz (D-Oshkosh) blamed Republicans for not bringing it before the committee.

“Corrections employees play an essential role in Wisconsin in ensuring the safety of our residents. I am deeply disappointed that Republicans decided to play politics and make excuses, while rejecting state funding to address critical staffing shortages in a way that is sustainable. It is clear that the worker shortage at our prisons is not a priority for Wisconsin Republicans despite the state having plenty of state funding. State employees deserve better than what Republicans put forward today,” said Hintz.

At the hearing, correctional officers testified about the impacts of working overtime to make up for staffing shortages. They talked about the mental and physical implications of working 16-hour shifts and inmate assaults on officers. They talked about losing time with family.

In a statement, Assembly Leader Robin Vos suggested using federal American Rescue Plan funds for bonuses for prison workers.

“We have strongly urged the governor to use federal funds for employee attraction and retention bonuses at our state’s correctional institutions. We hope he will do the right thing for these hardworking individuals,” Vos said.

An Action 2 News First Alert Investigation brought the staffing issues to light earlier this month and how it’s costing taxpayers more. We found that six institutions are missing at least one quarter of their workforce. Two prisons have barely half the staff they need.

The Department of Corrections has paid out $62,600,294 for 1,977,122 hours of overtime over the last two fiscal years, running summer to summer.

