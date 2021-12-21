Oshkosh public schools to make face coverings optional on Jan. 15

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh Area School District will make face masks optional starting Jan. 15, 2022.

“Vaccine accessibility is seen as a turning point for the District and its ability to change its face covering requirement,” reads a statement from the district.

The current face covering requirement was set to expire on Jan. 7, but was extend to Jan. 14. The district says that extra time will allow them to mitigate spread of COVID-19 from holiday travel or gatherings.

“We will continue to monitor and consider relevant data, conditions of the pandemic, guidance from health officials, and input from various stakeholders to keep our school communities as safe as possible,” stated Dr. Bryan Davis, OASD Superintendent of Schools. “Vaccination continues to be our greatest mitigation effort. We are grateful for all who have chosen to be vaccinated and receive a booster when eligible, as well as those who are reaching out to their healthcare providers to learn more and do what is best for their family.”

Face coverings will be used in temporary situations when certain thresholds are met:

Elementary School: If any elementary CLASSROOM has one or more active positive cases of COVID-19, face coverings will be required to be worn by students and staff in the impacted classroom while in school for 10 calendar days. This requirement will also be in place for elementary after school programs that have one or more active cases.

Middle and High School: If any middle or high SCHOOL reaches a point where 2% or more of the student population are considered active positive COVID-19 cases on our weekly monitoring dashboard, face coverings will be required to be worn by everyone inside the facility for 10 calendar days. This includes all extra-curricular activities, including participants and spectators, on school property.

PROTOCOLS

Face coverings will still be required for all students and staff while on district transportation per federal order; this includes for all school and extracurricular/athletic activities.

Face coverings will be optional for Oshkosh Early Learning (early childhood and 4K) sites within OASD buildings. However, due to state licensing requirements, Early Childhood and Oshkosh Early Learning 4K sites within community centers will continue to follow each site’s face covering policy for students/staff.

If a high school reaches the 2% threshold for positive COVID-19 cases, face coverings will be required for athletes and the District will reinstate the Winter Sports protocol that requires weekly testing for unvaccinated athletes in order for them to not have to follow the face covering requirement for competitions. Vaccinated students would not have to wear face coverings during competitions.

Oshkosh Recreation Department programs will be face coverings optional as of January 15, 2022. The District reserves the right to modify this guideline as/if needed.

